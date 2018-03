Have your say

Morrisons supermarket has donated £5,000 towards developing an outdoor area for Key Stage 1 pupils at Ancaster Primary School.

The donation which comes from the Morrisons Foundation was presented to the school last week. The Foundation supports charities making a positive difference in local communities and award grants for charity projects.

A school spokesman said: “This is going to make a huge difference to provision. Thanks to our PTFA for supporting the bid.”