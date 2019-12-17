Grantham supermarket donates toys for charity gift bag appeal in memory of Grantham friends

A Grantham store has donated toys, selection boxes, books and biscuits to a charity’s Christmas gift bag appeal, in memory of two friends.

Shaun Durham, 20, and his friend Joshua Davies, 19, died in a car accident in Londonthorpe in 2017.

Shaun’s mum, Sarah Watson, set up the charity ‘Shaun’s Smiles’ after giving out goody bags to homeless people and those in need in Christmas 2017, using money she had saved up for Shaun’s Christmas presents.

Tesco on Harrowby Lane have donated lots of gifts to Shauns Smiles. (23533890)

Joshua’s mum, Donna Devereux, joined the charity and together the families have hosted a number of fund-raising events.

Tesco, in Harrowby Lane, where Shaun used to work part-time, made the bumper donation last week.

Sarah said: “I would like to thank all the Tesco staff who have been wonderfully supportive and to all the customers who have never forgotten Shaun. This year’s Christmas gift bag appeal is currently running and donations are pouring in.

“We are incredibly humbled.”

