Grantham supermarket hosts fund-raising campaign for BBC Children in Need

Asda colleagues in Grantham are raising vital funds for the BBC Children in Need’s 2018 campaign as part of the retailer’s 18th annual fundraising drive for the worthwhile cause.

Fundraising activity will take place instore and in the local area throughout November, led by the Asda Grantham Community Champion.

The theme of the activities will centre around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s campaign – ‘the Power of Play’, which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas for play– with a little imagination!

Asda has already raised a staggering £19m through its charity efforts over the past 18 years, supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the UK in need of support, with the money helping to empower children and extend their life choices.

The 2700 projects that receive funding from BBC Children in Need support children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

An Asda Spokesperson added: “This year, colleagues in Grantham will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout the month of November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.

“From community Pudsey parties to cake sales and fun games, colleagues will be busy raising funds for BBC Children in Need to ensure that as many children as possible will see their lives improved by this money.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus, said; “We are hugely grateful to everyone at Asda who have once again come together to make a difference to young lives across the UK. As a charity we exist to ensure that every child in the UK is kept safe, happy and secure, and supported to reach their full potential."

Asda is holding a host of fundraising activities instore and in the community during November. For more information on how to get involved, please contact your local Asda store.

Are you dressing up, holding a bake sale or doing a sponsored silence for Children in Need? However you're raising money we want to see your pictures.

Send us your snaps and tell us what you're doing to support Pudsey bear.