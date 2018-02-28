Grantham supermarket marks Fairtrade Fortnight with coffee morning

Have your say

Staff from The Co-op on Dysart Road attended a coffee morning with a selection of Fairtrade products to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight 2018.

Team leader Natalia Ciukaj and customer team member Jess Smith went along to the coffee morning at Thames Road Community Centre, Goodcliffe Road, this morning, with a variety of Fairtrade products.

They took along Fairtrade tea, coffee, milk, chocolate and biscuits.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from February 26 to March 11 this year and aims to put a spotlight on trade to improve the lives of the farmers and workers who grow our food, who through Fairtrade have come together to demand a change and close the door on exploitation.

The Co-op has pioneered Fairtrade, from chocolate to bananas.

For information, contact Grantham Fairtrade Town Steering group at granthamfairtade.gmail.com or www.fairtrade.org.uk