Grantham supermarket to host Christmas parties

Morrisons in Grantham is opening its café to Christmas party groups including a three-course Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for just £7.50.

The Christmas meal deal is aimed at workers in small businesses after researchshowed that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at the Isaac Newton Centre store now for Monday, November 25 to Monday, December 23.

Morrisons will host Christmas parties.Photo credit:Nigel Roddis/PA Wire (21913392)

The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal starts from £6.50 a head for a two-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full three-courses.

In a touch of festive generosity, Morrisons is serving all Christmas dinners with roast and mashed potato. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget. As our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs. It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

To book a table please visit the Morrisons Grantham store and ask for the Café manager or community champion. For more information, visit: www.morrisons.co.uk