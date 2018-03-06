Grantham supermarket to open ‘mums-only’ lanes this Mother’s Day

Morrisons in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham, will open mums-only checkouts this Mothering Sunday, to speed up their shopping trip so they can go home and put their feet up.

Morrisons own figures reveal that 37 per cent of mums will visit a supermarket on Mothering Sunday to do the weekly shop.

A fifth of mums (20 per cent) say the special day is normally over by 12 noon as ‘normal service’ resumes with the average Mother’s Day lasting just over six hours.

Morrisons ‘Mums Lanes’ will be dedicated to Grantham’s mums. Each lane will be staffed by checkout assistants specially selected for their friendliness.

Assistants will offer to scan items at a speed to suit each individual mum - whether they want a relaxed pace and a chat, or a quick checkout as they are in a rush. They will also will help pack the shopping, should mums wish.

In addition, checkout assistants will help entertain the children - by asking them to identify different sorts of supermarket products and by inviting them to see how they operate the tills. The aim is to make the shopping experience as easy and enjoyable as possible for mums and their families.

Over 30,000 pink Gerbera flowers from Morrisons Flowerworld will be given to mums as they pass through the checkout on the day. The gesture is designed to say thank you to mums and reignite the tradition of giving mum a flower on Mothering Sunday.

Jason Rickett, Store Manager at Morrisons Grantham, said: “The reality of Mother’s Day is that some mums end up doing lots of chores. So, for mums who shop with us on this special day we want to serve them better by creating a ‘Mum’s Lane’ checkout.”

