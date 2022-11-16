Grantham surgeries open evenings and weekdays to improve access to GPs

GP practices are now offering patients routine appointments at weekends and in the evenings under a new model aimed at making local health services more accessible.

The new ‘Enhanced Access’ model of care sees the practices open during weekday evenings, between 6.30pm and 8pm, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

The new model will see routine general practice appointments available at the patient's own GP practice or another local NHS location during extended hours.

St Peter's Hill surgery will be open during extended hours. (60713025)

Patients can book appointments for evenings and weekends by contacting their own GP practice.

Appointments will be delivered by GPs, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

Appointments will be available to book two weeks in advance, or on the day if there is availability. Depending on clinical need, these include face to face and remote appointments via telephone or online.

It is hoped that the extended opening hours will also stop people attending A&E with minor ailments and relieve the pressure on emergency services.

Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board says the extended hours will improve access to primary care across Lincolnshire while also increasing the level of engagement and participation of all practices working together.

St Peter's Hill practice manager Catherine Dickinson said: "All patients from practices within the Grantham and rural primary care network (PCN) can access routine appointments at the Grantham Extended Access hub, held at St Peter's Hill Surgery every evening Monday to Friday from 6.30pm to 8pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 5pm.

"Appointments are booked via their own GP surgery. Clinicians from across the PCN provide the cover for these sessions.

"Other practices within the PCN also offer appointments at their own sites outside of core opening hours, but the times of these may vary so patients should contact their own surgery to enquire about the availability of these appointments. The patients benefit from improved access to routine primary care services at evenings and weekends."

A report recently revealed that GP practices in Lincolnshire had seen an increase of 25 per cent in just a few years.

The website of St John Medical Centre, on London Road, says it will be working with other surgeries to provide the extra hours service throughout the week.

On its website, the surgery says: "St John's will host appointments every Monday evening but we may have members of our team working during these hours but from other locations.

"To arrange an appointment or to find out further information, please speak to your practice receptionist.

"When booking an appointment you will need to consent to a consulting clinician that may not be your own GP viewing and updating your health record."

