Grantham suspects remain among the most wanted by Lincolnshire Police

Two Grantham suspects among the most wanted by Lincolnshire Police are still sought by the force.

Connor Jackson, aged 19, is wanted for breaching a restraining order in the Grantham area and Kyle O’Connor, aged 28, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area in December.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Lincolnshire police will do all we can to locate and bring to justice our most wanted people. We do so to protect the public as every single day these people remain at large is a day in which they may commit more crime and in doing so create more victims.

Connor Jackson. (43633563)

“We are using this new ‘top ten’ approach in the hope that it reaches a wide audience and that members of the public who have information which may assist our efforts decide to share this information with us. This can be in confidence via Crimstoppers or via our local 101 reporting process.We encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in.

"We will continue to focus and target resource every single day and night to locate these people, take action and deliver justice for victims.

"To enable us to locate those who are outstanding we need the public’s support. If you recognise any of this month’s most wanted please contact us. Any information you can provide may be crucial to us locating these outstanding suspects."

Kyle O'Connor. (43633567)

If you know the whereabouts of Connor Jackson (ref: 20000636109) or Kyle O'Connor (ref: 20000658595) contact the police in one of the following ways: