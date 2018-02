Grantham Target Club would like to welcome old and new members to its new premises at the Methodist church on Harrowby Lane every Friday night from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The club has shooters from the age of seven up to 89. There are facilities for visually impaired shooting and the club is part of the disability hub locally. There are club instructors available to chat to and help with any problems. Tea and coffee are available. All are welcome.