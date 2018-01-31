Grantham teachers join their pupils for breakfast

Teachers at St Anne’s Primary School, Harrowby Road, joined their pupils for breakfast on Friday morning, as part of Farmhouse National Breakfast Week.

Children from all year groups ate together in the school hall and were given the choice of tucking into porridge with honey, weetabix with fruit and yoghurt, sausage sandwiches or croissants.

A spokesperson at the school said: “We take part in breakfast week every year to promote healthy eating. It is a good opportunity for the children to try something different for breakfast that they may not have had before.”