Grantham teachers scoop literary and arts awards

Two teachers from Walton Girls’ High School have scooped separate awards for their writing and painting talents in two countywide competitions.

English teacher, Helen Fielding, took part in the Lincoln Book Festival’s Flash Fiction Competition and was named winner in the adult category for her story, ‘Death Grip’.

As part of the flash fiction challenge, Helen had to write a 50-word story based on a gothic theme and took inspiration from Lucy Tower at Lincoln Castle. Helen said: “The word count was the most challenging part but I really wanted to give it a shot to encourage my students to challenge themselves to try different genres and styles of writing.”

Following the winning streak, Walton’s Head of the Faculty of Visual Arts, Lynsay Volley, has been awarded the ‘Highly Commended’ prize in the Open Art Competition, held annually by the Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery in Corby Glen.

Lynsay entered an original, abstract painting, ‘Homage to Klimt’ and was one of just two winners chosen.

Two students from Walton also entered and won prizes. Eleanor Fox’s textiles piece, Sceptre, was awarded ‘Highly Commended’, while Shannon Pulfrey took first prize for her mixed media artwork, Untitled.