Grantham teen donates her locks for wigs

A kindhearted Grantham teenager has chopped off her waist-length hair to donate to a charity which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

Abigail Lee, 15, of Sunningdale, had 15 inches of her hair cut off at Scots Hair Design, Swinegate, on Saturday, for The Little Princess Trust, who provide free real hair wigs to children and young adults, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Abigail Lee before she had her hair cut.

The Walton Girls’ pupil, who only trims her hair once a year, decided to have the drastic cut after losing her aunt to cancer just after Christmas.

Her mum, Helen Lee, who went with Abigail to the hairdressers for moral support, said: “As well as her auntie, one of my careworkers granddaughters was also diagnosed with cancer last year and needed a wig. We had heard about The Little Princess Trust, but after finding out more about what they do, Abigail decided that she wanted to help.”

As well as donating her long locks, Abigail wanted to raise money for the charity and hosted a cake bake sale at school. adding another £40 to the £200 already raised from the haircut.

Helen added: “She absolutely loves her new hairstyle although she hopes it will grow a little before her school prom in July.”

Monica Glass, charity manager for The Little Princess Trust, said: “We are thrilled to hear that Abigail has decided to donate her hair to our charity. We currently have a need for longer hair donations and to go from waist-length hair to shoulder length is absolutely fantastic. Receiving a free, real hair wig has a very positive impact on a child or young adult at such a difficult time of their lives. Thank you, Abigail, and thanks to all of Abigail’s sponsors who have also helped support the Little Princess Trust.”

To donate, visit, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Helen-Lee18