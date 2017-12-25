Grantham teenage apprentice Calum shapes future in architecture

Grantham teenager Calum Terry has been appointed assistant cost consultant on an apprenticeship with Stamford-based architectural firm Arctica (www.arctica.co.uk).

The 19-year-old will see him paid while he also attends a day release course at Peterborough Regional College.

The former plasterer enjoyed maths at school and sought experience in the management side of construction.

He said: “I am assisting Arctica with real client work, which involves creating budgets, measuring from drawings to create tenders, monitoring costs and creating contract documents.”

Calum’s tutor, Robert Farquhar, said: “Calum is an excellent student; he works diligently on coursework and strives to produce work to the highest standard. Calum consistently achieves distinction grades for all assignments and is on track to achieve the highest grade possible for his BTEC level 3 diploma, that is D*D*.

“All of Calum’s tutors speak very highly of him and mention his work ethic, standard of work and academic abilities. He is a very hardworking, polite and well-mannered student who is developing transferrable skills which will hold him in good stead.”