A teenage rock band is making waves on the Grantham music scene.

Naturally Sourced was formed eight months ago after three lads attended workshops with Peter Coppin and David Stephens of Grantham’s Melody Music.

In recent weeks, Lucas Gurney, Tom Sandyson and Lewis Pittam have earned ‘rave reviews’ after performances at venues including the Grantham Beer Festival, Grantham’s Nobody Inn and the Royal Queen, plus the White Swan at Barrowby.

Lucas, who attends Priory Ruskin, has been playing the drums for over five years on a second-hand set bought by his dad Lee.

Since aged eight, the 13-year-old began taking lessons with Peter Coppin and has played at junior school music celebrations. Lucas said: “We perform a bit of everything but our main genre involves quite a bit of rock, like Nirvana, Green day, Bon Jovi, etc, as it seems to work for is and it is fun to play and gets the crowd going!”

Bass guitarist Thomas Sanderson started playing ukelele at primary school. “We formed the band because we became good friends and felt like we needed to play more.”

“Once we were having a break during practice for our recordings and we all grabbed a water bottle and on those bottles it said: ‘Naturally Sourced’ which was perfect for who we were.”

Lead guitarist Lewis Pittam has been playing guitar for five years after an aunty bough him a £12 guitar from Denton Street Market. Lewis would perform solo at school but now enjoys performing with his band mates.

Now, vocalist Zoe Begicpetit, has joined the band and is currently on trial.

Lewis added: “Thanks to Dave and Pete for believing in us and helping us get started.”