Grantham teenager Calum Copus missing from his home

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who left his home in Grantham in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday, May 18).

Calum Copus left his home at about 3am and has not been since since.

He was wearing black clothing and carrying a black rucksack and riding a small blue bike.

Calum Copus (10669833)

If you think you saw him anytime yesterday or know where he is please call police on 101.