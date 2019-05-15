Grantham teenager wins award at 'Miss Lincolnshire 2019'

A teenage girl has won ‘Miss Popularity’ after entering a beauty pageant to boost her confidence.

Kayla Dickinson, 19, competed against 16 other young women in ‘Miss Lincolnshire UK’ held at Kelham Hall last month.

They took part in a series of nail-biting rounds which tested their speaking and performance skills and included categories such as Little Black Dress, Sports Wear and Evening Wear.

Kayla Dickinson. (10017725)

At the end of the regional final, a delighted Kayla was crowned ‘Miss Popularity’ as a result of gaining the most votes in an online poll.

The former Priory Ruskin pupil who is now studying Graphic Design at Grantham College, said: “I didn’t have a lot of self confidence before so thought it would be a good way to prove to myself that I could do it. I also wanted a way to give back to the community and I know that the pageant’s main purpose is fund-raising.”

Contestants are invited to raise funds for Miss World Charity ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, as a key part of the competition.

It was the first time that Kayla has entered a pageant who added: “I would like to raise funds for Mind mental health charity due to my own personal experiences.”

Despite not winning the overall title, Kayla is pleased she entered and now has her eyes set on the Miss England pageant in Leicester next month.

She added: “I met some amazing new friends and I am in with a chance at the Miss England semifinals in Leicester after winning the popularity vote.

“I’ve always had low self confidence however this experience certainly gave me the confidence I needed to hopefully pursue a modelling career and also inspire other young girls. I had lots of support from all my family and both the judges and other contestants were lovely. We all supported each other.”