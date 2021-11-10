Grantham to receive share of £250,000 grant to help high street recovery

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has received a grant of just over £250,000 to support its high streets as they continue to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council has been allocated a total of £252,909 from the Government’s Reopening High Streets Safely/Welcome Back Fund, which is backed by the European Regional Development Fund.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday (Tuesday, November 9) members agreed to use the grant to deliver initiatives and activities designed to help the recovery of town centres.

Grantham High Street (16705839)

A marketing and promotions campaign involving a range of community and visitor events is being planned, along with a programme of maintenance and environmental improvements. The first phase will be delivered over the Christmas period.

The leader of the council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “A key element of our corporate plan is delivering sustainable growth of the economy and, as part of our Covid-19 response, we recognise the importance of supporting the safe reopening of businesses in South Kesteven and welcoming back the community and visitors to the district’s tourism areas.

“The Welcome Back fund presents a great opportunity to invest in the recovery of our four market towns - Bourne, Grantham, Stamford and The Deepings.

“There has been, and will continue to be, engagement with the business clubs in our towns, along with local business owners and leaders. We have certainly worked with the communities in bringing this forward

“Supporting a diverse range of community and visitor events has the potential to contribute positively to the health and well-being both of participants and audiences.

“It is anticipated that any events will contribute to a sense of community, local pride and cultural identity.”