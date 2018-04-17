Grantham tots take up yoga to relax

Pre-schoolers have been learning the art of relaxation in their very own yoga classes.

The three-and-four-year olds at Wyndham Park Nursery School took part in a four-week yoga course this term to encourage the children to learn, move and have fun.

Each term the nursery invites an outside specialist into the preschool to teach the children something they wouldn’t have the chance to learn elsewhere.

A children’s yoga expert joined them this term and showed them how to pull off some stretchy yoga moves alongside fairytale stories including The Three Little Pigs. They moved their bodies to make different shapes including trees, pigs, tables and even a cat.

Headteacher Laura Cook recognises the importance of giving children access to a variety of experiences.

She said: “They really enjoyed learning the different positions and their names. They also enjoyed the challenge of learning some of the trickier moves and laughed when they wobbled, but they kept trying and really mastered the moves over the weeks.”

The nursery schools believes that providing extra curricular activities will help make the transition to school easier.

She added: “Not only did the yoga sessions use the children’s imaginations, they helped develop flexibility, coordination and aided concentration, leaving the children with a sense of calmness and relaxation. Whilst we work hard on educating children and getting them ready for school academically, it is just as important that they have healthy bodies and happy minds so that they can cope with the challenges of moving to primary school.”

The nursery school still have places available for children due to start in September. Call 01476 563966.