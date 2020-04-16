Home   News   Article

Grantham Town Academy sets up fund-raiser after kit is stolen

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 20:07, 16 April 2020
Grantham Town Academy has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace equipment that was taken in a suspected burglary.

Louis Bland, Town Under 18s manager, set up the page and has raised £855 from just 11 donors in the space of around three hours.

The appeal on the GoFundMe page said: "Unfortunately, we’ve had a robbery and all our balls, cones and mannequins have been taken. Any help will be appreciated to replace these items."

