Grantham town centre collision blocks major road

A collision involving at least two vehicles has blocked Dysart Road in Grantham.

The incident is ongoing and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Witnesses have described the incident as “serious.”

They say a car collided with vehicles in the forecourt of a Nissan car dealership.

Lincolnshire Police also reported congestion in the area.

A spokesperson continued: “At just after 9am today a collision on Dysart Road in Grantham was reported to police.

It is believed a Vauxhall Astra, an Audi A3 and a Ford Focus were involved.

The drivers of each vehicle sustained minor injuries.”

More details are to follow.