Town centre pubs took the decision to close early last night (Wednesday) and remain closed today relating to the funeral of a Grantham traveller.

Several pubs have kept their doors closed over concerns that a large number of people from the wider gypsy community will head to the pubs following the funeral in the Grantham area this morning (Thursday).

Grantham venues such as Chequers and the Black Dog are currently shut, with the Blue Pig, Beehive and Kings Arms pubs also closed temporarily.

The Black Dog is closed. (40013866)

The Old Bank is one of the few pubs that has remained open.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed it believes the pub closures relate to a gypsy traveller funeral.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We understand that some pubs may have taken the decision to close.

"This is not on instruction or advice from police."

