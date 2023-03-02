District councillors have voted almost unanimously in favour of the creation of a Grantham Town Council.

During a meeting on Wednesday, members of South Kesteven District Council welcomed the idea of a new parish council following further consultation from the Community Governance Review Working Group.

The council will consist of a total of 22 councillors, four of which will represent the St Vincent’s Ward with the remaining wards having three.

The proposal was presented by Councillor Graham Jean (Con) who said: “I really do think this is going to be an asset for the people of Grantham and local democracy.”

A number of members have been working on the cross-party project over the last few months and are hoping to have the new council ready to go for the May 2024 elections.

Labour Councillor Lee Steptoe applauded the work that has gone into it so far, saying: “It’s about equity for Grantham and it’s people.

“As an absolute born and bred ‘Granthamian’, nothing has given me more pleasure to help put this through.”

Deeping St James Councillor Phil Dilks (Alliance SK) added: “I hope it leads to this council [SKDC] being less Grantham-centric and lets them get on with their own decision making.”

Only one member chose not to vote in favour of the new parish council due to concerns of another layer of government possibly creating confusion in the local community.

Instead, Councillor Ian Selby (unaligned) decided to abstain his vote.

In a recent survey, some 66 per cent of people who answered said they wanted to see a new council created, with only 20 per cent saying they didn’t.

Another 13 per cent were unsure or didn’t know.