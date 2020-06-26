Grantham Town give longstanding turnstile operator and NHS worker a season's break

Grantham Town FC have given one of their turnstile operators a season off the job.

Alan Holt, a Gingerbreads turnstile operator - and Senior Operating Department Practitioner at Grantham Hospital - has been given a season off courtesy of an amazing gesture by fellow Gingerbread Joey Hammond.

Alan has been working the turnstiles since the stadium first opened in 1991, and because of that role he has missed most first halves and many goals in that time.