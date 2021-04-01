Grantham Town make 'alternate Margaret Thatcher proposal'

In a statement released this morning, Grantham Town made their own proposal concerning the Margaret Thatcher statue set for St. Peter's Hill.

Although the club "has no desire to wade into the ongoing political debate regarding the merits, location and funding of the statue or otherwise," they have considered that "a more apolitical approach is required for the vacant plinth."

The Gingerbreads are therefore suggesting that the statue artist Douglas Jennings could melt the bronze statue down and create a statue befitting a local legend.

Grantham Town legend, Adrian Speed. (45740645)

That local legend, of course, being Adrian Speed, the club's record appearance holder, with 633 games in black and white.

The campaign, accompanied with the hashtag, #SpeedyResolution, is considered by Town to be a "pragmatic answer to the ongoing discourse, and are looking for support from local stakeholders on this issue."

When approached for comment, Adrian said, "Initially I laughed at the proposal, but having given it some thought, who wouldn't want to see themselves immortalised in bronze?

"Obviously I don't move as quickly now as I used to, so my wife joked that she's not sure how she'll tell the difference between the two."

'Speedy' needs no introduction, having played for Grantham from 1990 to 2005, starring in two promotions (including one league title), and chipping in with a staggering 76 goals from centre-back.

The statement continued: "As such, no recent player in the long and illustrious history of the The Gingerbreads would better embody being the target of pigeons and local miscreants, as well as standing forebodingly over the green swathes of St. Peter's Hill."

"The Club also consider a fringe benefit of the proposal would be the imperious statue would strike fear into visiting teams as they travel through town heading to The Meres, in a similar vein to how Speedy struck fear into opposition in the Beazer Homes League in the 1990s."

Happy April Fools' Day to our readers.

Hopefully, the club have put a smile on your face with their antics, continuing after their superb spoof last year, where they pitched the idea of Grantham hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.