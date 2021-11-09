Grantham Town manager and former England footballer Carlton Palmer donates signed autobiographies for charity night

Grantham Town manager Carlton Palmer has donated a number of his signed autobiographies to a raise funds for a men’s mental health group.

The books will be raffle prizes at a live music fund-raising night taking place on Saturday, November 20, at the Brass & Bloom Lounge in Grantham.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon is organising the event to raise awareness of the group and boost funds.

Carlton Palmer and Rob Dixon (52885896)

He said: “I drove to Newark YMCA training facility last week where Grantham Town FC were training. Thanks to Lucy Palmer for organising with her husband Carlton to donate signed copies of his autobiography ‘It is what it is’ - The Carlton Palmer Story.’ It’s an incredible gesture.

"Some of these will be used for prizes at the charity night and I may also ask Grantham Town FC supporters to donate a sum of money for a copy. All funds will go to Place2bee, who support male mental health and wellbeing in Grantham and the surrounding areas.”

Place2bee was formed by South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS) which has been working with Jason Desmond, a retired veteran, to head up the group.

The Carlton Palmer Story (52947815)

The group provides a safe space for men to talk and to find out what support is available locally.

For more information, search for Place2bee on Facebook.