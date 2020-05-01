Grantham Town offer free season tickets to NHS workers
Published: 12:00, 01 May 2020
Grantham Town FC are offering free season tickets to NHS workers.
The workers will receive a free season ticket to watch all of the Gingerbreads’ home fixtures in the 2020/21 season.
The club’s new initiative has been unveiled this week as a “small token of the club’s thanks for those workers who have had to go ‘above and beyond’ during their work in the past few weeks in the battle against COVID-19.”
More by this authorMatthew Taylor