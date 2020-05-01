Home   News   Article

Grantham Town offer free season tickets to NHS workers

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 01 May 2020

Grantham Town FC are offering free season tickets to NHS workers.

The workers will receive a free season ticket to watch all of the Gingerbreads’ home fixtures in the 2020/21 season.

The club’s new initiative has been unveiled this week as a “small token of the club’s thanks for those workers who have had to go ‘above and beyond’ during their work in the past few weeks in the battle against COVID-19.”

