Grantham trains disrupted by Ancaster lorry crash

Have your say

Train services between Grantham and Sleaford were disrupted after a lorry hit a road bridge near Ancaster.

The 1545 Nottingham to Skegness was diverted via Lincoln to Sleaford and missing stops at Netherfield, Radcliffe, Bingham, Aslockton, Bottesford or Grantham.

East Midlands trains sent inspectors to check the safety of the bridge at 4pm.

The line has now fully reopened however our normal service is not expected to resume until around 1800 whilst we attempt to recover our advertised timetable.

If you are travelling between these stations your journey may be delayed by 60-90 minutes.

A rail replacement bus will run from Skegness to Grantham this is expected for 1640.

East Midlands Trains says passengers may also use their rail ticket on Stagecoach buses 56 between Skegness & Lincoln and 57 between Skegness & Boston.

If you have been delayed over 30 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim compensation can be found at http://emt.do/Q4xqq