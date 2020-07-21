Grantham trampoline park Jump Revolution prepares to re-open
Published: 16:01, 21 July 2020
| Updated: 16:02, 21 July 2020
A popular trampoline park will re-open this weekend after being closed for four months.
Jump Revolution, located just off Springfield Road, closed in March when the UK was put into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
They will reopen on Saturday after implementing a number of safety measures to protect both staff and customers.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)