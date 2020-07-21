Home   News   Article

Grantham trampoline park Jump Revolution prepares to re-open

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:01, 21 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:02, 21 July 2020

A popular trampoline park will re-open this weekend after being closed for four months.

Jump Revolution, located just off Springfield Road, closed in March when the UK was put into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They will reopen on Saturday after implementing a number of safety measures to protect both staff and customers.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE