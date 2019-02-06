Grantham trampoline park Jump Revolution set to re-open under new ownership

A trampoline park which closed unexpectedly today will re-open on Monday under new ownership.

Jump Revolution, located just off Springfield Road, was closed today with a sign on the door stating that it was due 'unforeseen circumstances.'

Anyone that had booked parties for this weekend received an email last night to inform them that their booking had been cancelled.

Owners Mark and Emma Ellis, who opened the popular indoor park in 2016, released a statement on their Facebook page to apologise for any disruption.

They said: "Please accept our apologies for the disruption caused by being closed over the last few days.

Jump Revolution will be open again from Monday under new ownership and it will be business as usual. All future bookings and parties will be honoured.

We would like to thank all our loyal customers that have jumped and been part of our journey over the last two years.

We would also like to say a massive thank you to our fantastic team led by Sally-Anne who worked tirelessly to make Jump a success.

We are very sad to be saying goodbye but would like to wish the new owners every success."

https://www.granthamjournal.co.uk/news/grantham-trampoline-park-jump-revolution-shuts-suddenly-9061178/