Grantham travel agent to close doors to customers

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel in Grantham will close its doors to customers from tomorrow, but will continue to take telephone and on-line inquiries.

The store, which moved to the High Street in 2018 from its Downtown base, says it needs to help those who have booked holidays for the forthcoming weeks.

A Lincolnshire Co-op spokesman said: "From Monday, March 23, we're closing our travel branches to customers visiting to allow our teams to focus on supporting those who have booked holidays in coming weeks and months.

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel in Grantham. (32166313)

"Our colleagues will still be able help clients through phone and email - contact the branch you booked with for help."

Lincolnshire Co-op is also shortening the opening hours of its food stores, one of which is due to open in Grantham from April 2.

The spokesman added: "Our co-operative buying group is working closely with the government and suppliers to keep food moving through the supply chain. We are getting extra stock in to help with demand.

"We have now introduced restrictions of two units on all products to ensure we can continue to supply these to as many of our customers as possible.

"We’d also ask all our customers to be responsible and consider others while shopping – buying more than you need can mean someone else goes without.

"We want to support our team so from Monday, March 23, we’ll be changing our opening hours temporarily and shutting earlier in all our food stores.

"The majority of food stores will be open from 7am until 8pm from Monday until Saturday.

"On Sundays, larger stores will continue to be open from 10am until 4pm and smaller stores will be open from 7am until 8pm.

"As the situation develops, we may need to further vary the hours in individual stores or have temporary closures during the day."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

We’ll be updating our store finder with the latest opening hours for each store on Monday 23rd March and there will be posters in store – check your local branch here.

Read more BusinessCoronavirusGrantham