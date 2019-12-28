Grantham travel and tourism students receive career talk from airline
Travel and tourism students at Grantham College learned how their careers could take off in the tourism industry during a talk from Jet2.com this month.
Amanda Kay, who is a brand champion for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, spoke about the wide range of career opportunities offered by Jet2, which is one of the region’s leading employers.
A former student spoke about her journey from a student studying travel and tourism at college to becoming cabin crew for Jet2 at East Midlands Airport.
James, an assistant manager based at Stansted Airport, provided one-to-one mock interviews, CV advice and also gave students a valuable insight into the application process and how they can increase their chances of succeeding in a competitive job market.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies