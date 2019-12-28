Grantham travel and tourism students receive career talk from airline

Travel and tourism students at Grantham College learned how their careers could take off in the tourism industry during a talk from Jet2.com this month.

Amanda Kay, who is a brand champion for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, spoke about the wide range of career opportunities offered by Jet2, which is one of the region’s leading employers.

A former student spoke about her journey from a student studying travel and tourism at college to becoming cabin crew for Jet2 at East Midlands Airport.

Staff from Jet2.com visited students at Grantham College. (24983528)

James, an assistant manager based at Stansted Airport, provided one-to-one mock interviews, CV advice and also gave students a valuable insight into the application process and how they can increase their chances of succeeding in a competitive job market.

