Grantham travellers’ site is approved

A travellers’ site has been approved for the Harrowby area in Grantham.

George Gaskin won the backing of South Kesteven District Council to change the use of a paddock and hardstanding on land between 2 and 3 Harrowby Lane to a travellers’ site for two static caravans with additional screening.

Villagers and the Londonthorpe & Harrowby Without Parish Council opposed the application claiming the scheme would harm residential amenity and the character of the area and the site lkacked facilities.

Pete Armstrong said after the decision: “We are very disappointed as we would be. For over 40 years no development has been allowed. Then all of a sudden because it’s travellers, they have allowed it. It doesn’t seem fair.”

Noting the site needed to gain a retrospective approval for the hardstanding in 2016 that had been built without consent, he warned: “Rest assured the parish will be keeping an eye out so they do not contravene any planning approval.”

Several councillors agreed with Mr Armstrong, who with villagers George Chivers and Peter Bradley, spoke at the meeting.

However, most councillors agreed with the officer’s report and Mr Gaskin’s agent Mike Harvey. Mr Harvey promised no-one other than Mr Gaskin’s son and grandson would live at the site and any extra tourist vans would be their own use as travellers tended to have two vans. No commercial activities would take place.

He added: “Mr Gaskin is wanting to settle down.”