'Grantham Trumps Cards' game launched to highlight town's heritage

A unique new card game has been launched to celebrate some of Grantham's historic buildings and landmarks.

InvestSK has partnered with Heritage Lincolnshire and Grantham Civic Society to highlight 62 historic buildings and sites within the town through a fun card game based on the childhood favourite ‘Top Trumps.'

Launched as part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone Project, the 'Grantham Trumps Cards' game is a fun way to learn about some of the town’s most historic buildings through a simple and entertaining card game which doubles up as guide to discover and engage with the historic town.

It also aims to be a sustainable and quality learning resource that local schools and community groups can use for educational purposes.

The cards will be available to purchase for £4.99 from a variety of outlets throughout the town including Grantham Museum, St Wulfram’s Church and St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

Wherever you chose to purchase your set of cards from, that business will be able to profit from you supporting the project, raising funds for local charities and organisations.

The Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HS-HAZ) Project is a £1.25Million programme funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council, which is being delivered by InvestSK.

The project will highlight, celebrate, and regenerate Grantham’s historic town centre. The four-year project aims to engage local people with the history that is all around them, creating opportunities to explore what makes Grantham unique.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s Business Manager Hannah Thompson is delighted to be part of the project.

She said: "We are so proud to be a part of this project. The cards are a great way to showcase what

amazing heritage we hold within the town; for local people as well as visitors. The best bit is that we can support some extremely valuable organisations by allowing them to sell the cards especially after the challenges of the past year.’’

A spokesperson for Grantham Civic Society added:"Grantham Civic Society is pleased to be part of the

Grantham Trump cards project. We are delighted to promote the historic buildings of our town and the cards are a fun way to learn about them."

A full list of suppliers will be available on the Grantham Civic Society website.

Alternatively, cards can be purchased online from the Grantham Civic Society website and Heritage Lincolnshire’s with an additional P&P cost.

If you are a local school or community group and would like some free packs for educational purposes, contact Claire Saunders at InvestSK by emailing Claire.saunders@investsk.co.uk to get yours sent to you.