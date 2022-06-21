Grantham Twinning Association celebrates 40 years

Grantham Twinning Association has welcomed twinners from Sankt Augustin in Germany as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The two towns have traditionally visited one another every year since 1981 but have had to wait during the Covid related disruption. The latest visit, which saw 17 people arrive from Sankt Augustin was particularly special as not only had some time lapsed but it marks 40 years of twinning.

The twinners enjoyed a five-day trip which included sightseeing and activities, including a cruise and afternoon tea on the Rutland Bell, a visit to Burghley House, Oakham Castle, time at Rutland Museum, and a trip to the Grainstore Brewery in Oakham. They also enjoyed a sunny garden party.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal with Manfred Oster, Chair of the Sankt Augustin Twinning Association (57456025)

A celebratory dinner dance took place at Belton Woods Golf Club on Monday (June 20), to toast the 40th anniversary and a farewell event for the visitors.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, said: "They say that life begins at 40 and it seems that there is plenty of life in the Twinning Association after 40 years. I am pleased to welcome our friends from Sankt Augustin to Grantham and hope you have had an enjoyable visit."

Dennis Hannant, Chair of the Grantham Twinning Association, said: “We are delighted to finally welcome our twinners after the Covid delays, and are looking forward to our own trip to Sankt Augustin in September to continue the celebrations.”