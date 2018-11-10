A Grantham vet is growing a moustache to help the Movember health campaign, which fights against prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Thomas Crook, who works at Avenue Veterinary Centre on Avenue Road, shaved off a beard so he could start growing a moustache at the start of the month.

The 25-year-old told the Journal: “Movember is a really good charity for men’s health. I look silly doing it and it raises awareness of men’s health.”

To date, Thomas, who lives at Corby Glen, has raised £70, though he has set a target of £100. He recently shaved his hair off for the Little Princess Trust and plans to do so again.

He said: “I like trying to raise money where I can and shaving your hair or growing a moustache is not much of a sacrifice.”

Thomas’s fund-raising page can be found at https://mobro.co/tomavcvets

Details of the Movember Foundation can be found at https://uk.movember.com