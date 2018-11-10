Charity fundraising is the Grantham vet's whiskers
A Grantham vet is growing a moustache to help the Movember health campaign, which fights against prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Thomas Crook, who works at Avenue Veterinary Centre on Avenue Road, shaved off a beard so he could start growing a moustache at the start of the month.
The 25-year-old told the Journal: “Movember is a really good charity for men’s health. I look silly doing it and it raises awareness of men’s health.”
To date, Thomas, who lives at Corby Glen, has raised £70, though he has set a target of £100. He recently shaved his hair off for the Little Princess Trust and plans to do so again.
He said: “I like trying to raise money where I can and shaving your hair or growing a moustache is not much of a sacrifice.”
Thomas’s fund-raising page can be found at https://mobro.co/tomavcvets
Details of the Movember Foundation can be found at https://uk.movember.com
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.