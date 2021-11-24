Two service veterans from Grantham had a chance meeting at North Acton underground station on the Northern Line, on Remembrance Day.

Mark Newsome was travelling to London, accompanied by his son Rory, for his regular annual attendance at the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Mark is an ex-corporal in The Royal Air Force Police, having served for five years as a dog handler and also been part of the display team at the Royal Tournament at Earls Court in the mid-1960's.

Jim Chandler, left, and Mark Newsome (53283888)

Jim Chandler was on his first attendance at the service, with his ex - comrades of The Royal Army Ordnance Corps, with whom he served for 22 years in Germany and Cyprus as a WO1 (Regimental Sergeant Major).

He was in the process of being dropped off at the station, after driving down the A1, when his daughter remarked that there was another veteran [Mark Newsome] on the platform and they could assist each other for the trip into London.

Never having met one another previously, it turned out to their mutual surprise, that they were both from the Grantham area and soon got chatting about their respective service careers.

They shared the trip to Charing Cross and had their photographs taken at Trafalgar Square before mustering with their respective associations prior to marching past the Cenotaph.

Mark Newsome from Marston has been attending for over ten years with the 'Snowdrops', the nickname for the Royal Air Force Police Association who wear distinctive white cap/berets.

He said: "Remembrance is an important part of the experience of the day, as well as an opportunity to meet former colleagues and exchange some traditional service 'banter'".

Jim on his first visit to the service at the Cenotaph has already booked to attend in 2022.

He added: "It was an excellent day. I was delighted to finally be able to attend after all this years. I am looking forward to going again next year and with any luck, hope to attend with Mark."

With both hoping to meet up for the 2022 Remembrance Day, these two Grantham based veterans, continue to share the desire to keep remembering all those who served in conflict.