Grantham viewers should prepare to retune TV sets when transmitter updated

Freeview viewers in the Grantham area may find they need to retune their televisions on February 9 to continue watching programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services. Transmitters across the UK are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

The required changes will begin at the Waltham transmitter group shortly after midnight and Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am. After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from the main Waltham transmitter who find they are missing channels can retune. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

For help go to www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Help may be available for viewers where this is the case.2

