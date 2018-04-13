Grantham vlogger Charlotte, 18, helps spread Foodbank’s message

A teenage girl, who documents her life online after battling with anxiety, has donated £100 worth of food to Grantham Foodbank after reaching 1,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Charlotte Caithness, 18, started vlogging - a form of blog for which the medium is video - two years ago to boost her self-confidence. She now films everything from lifestyle, beauty hacks and her own life experiences.

But since enrolling on a health and social care course at Grantham College, the former West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s pupil wanted a way to combine her passion for vlogging whilst giving back to the local community and helping those in need.

She said: “It may sound strange but I can be myself when I sit infront of a camera - something I struggle with out in the community. It is a great way of expressing myself. I often receive comments from my subscribers thanking me for raising different issues and making them feel that they are not alone.”

After reaching 1000 subscribers, Charlotte wanted to put her online presence to good use.

She added: “My college course has made me more aware of the struggles that people face in my local community. The Foodbank is such an amazing charity who help thousands in need every single year, so I wanted to create a video to raise awareness and encourage more people to donate to them.”

Charlotte enrolled the help of two video creators, Adam Sandy and Anthony Aitman from Grantham-based Escape Everything Studios, who filmed Charlotte filling a trolley with £100 worth of food at Asda, using her own money. She was then filmed handing over nine boxes of food and products to volunteers at Grantham Foodbank last month.

Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury invited Charlotte to visit him at the Foodbank on Wednesday for a tour of their warehouse on Greyfriars.

Charlotte added: “Brian was really enthuastic about working with us to film more videos about the Foodbank, which I would then advertise. It feels amazing to be able to help further.”

Brian said: “This donation came at the right time. We were running really low on tinned fruit which are vital vitamins and long life milk, vital calcium for children as we have seen a growth of supporting local children by 22 per cent since October last year. We have asked Charlotte and the team that recorded her to return to the foodbank so they can help create videos of the work that goes on to further inform our community and to help us as a community to restore dignity and revive hope.”

Charlotte now hopes to become a foodbank volunteer.

She added: “Spreading happiness and helping others is something I will always aim to do and I am so thankful I had this opportunity.”

To watch Charlotte’s Foodbank video, visit: www.//youtube/CLUPwaccxAc

For more information about the foodbank and ways to help, visit: www.granthamfoodbank.org.uk/wpress