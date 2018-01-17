Grantham volunteer medic receives funding boost

A volunteer medic has received a generous donation from the UK’s leading motorway service area provider to help him continue to look after patients in and around Grantham.

Jay Stacey, a major trauma practitioner, responds to medical emergencies as a volunteer for charity LIVES, which provides a timely and skilled response by trained volunteers to medical emergencies throughout Lincolnshire.

As one of 70 volunteer medics with LIVES, Jay’s role is to attend the scene as quickly as possible to deliver immediate medical care before handing over to the ambulance service.

After hearing about the charity, Jay was invited to Grantham North Moto at Gonerby Moor last Thursday to accept a cheque for £1,000 on behalf of Moto in the Community. the charity arm of Moto Hospitality, which aims to support the local communities around Moto’s locations.

Jay, who has been volunteering with LIVES for 18 months, said: “Lincolnshire is a tough place to live as it is so sparse with few hospitals. Trauma and illness have no regard for the county’s rural nature and only with the network of community and medical first responders can we overcome the tyranny distance to hospital. It is my belief that everyone in medical emergency should have high quality critical care no matter the location and time of day. Through LIVES I am able to be a part of this. If we cannot get the patient to a hospital then the hospital should come to them. I enjoy the challenge of adapting my medical skills and knowledge to the varied environments which I can find myself in. In my day job, I am based at one of the major trauma centres in the Midlands. As a volunteer, we do feel the pressure, so the donation will help enormously.”

Trust manager for Moto in the Community Caroline Campbell, said: “The trustees are happy to have been able to support Jay and LIVES to enable them to continue with their great work.”

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES added: “We’re really proud of all our volunteers who together help more than 21,000 people each year. Jay often responds to road traffic collisions on the A1 and surrounding roads, so we’re thrilled that his work has been supported by Moto in the Community this year.”

For more information, visit www.lives.org.uk