A mobile app has been launched by a Grantham business to help those traders who are offering food takeaway services during the coronavirus outbreak.

This idea is the brainchild of Web Design UK owner and ex-restaurateur Vee Ridgley. She believes the app will give much needed extra support during a time of huge uncertainty and financial difficulties for many businesses operating in any local delivery sector.

The app can be developed for small businesses such as restaurants, public houses and cafés. It can also be used by other similar businesses such as fruit and vegetable merchants, butchers and bakeries that are offering collection and delivery services.

Web Design UK has launched a new app to help food takeaway traders. (32515268)

The app allows businesses to display their products and prices so that customers can simply add them to a basket and pay for them via the app using PayPal. Customers can also select whether they want collection or delivery, where offered, and add delivery instructions. The notes section can also be used for food allergy and intolerance notes.

Other features in the app include opening hours and built-in directions to the venue. Additionally, the app supports push notifications, ensuring customers can be made aware of any latest offers, special discounts, changes to collections or deliveries or further changes to Government legislation.

The app is free to set up and then there is a monthly fee of £24.95 to cover maintenance and support costs.

Businesses can provide the app to their customers through a QR code on their website, on Social Media pages and print products free of charge. Alternatively, the apps can be made available via the Google Play Store and Apple Store for the cost of their respective developer account fees.

Vee said by using the mobile app, customers can safely place an order, pay securely and receive their order with minimal contact.

Vee said: "Having the ability to send a push notification to app users, will also ensure they are kept up to date. You can notify all customers of any special offers, discounts or potential changes to Government legislation that could affect the industry. Or even local roadworks or road closures that may cause delays to delivery and collection times.

"As an ex-restaurateur myself I am especially aware of the concerns facing these businesses."

More details are available at webdesignuk.agency/covid19-mobile-app-offer

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more BusinessCoronavirusGrantham