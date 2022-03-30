Grantham WI donates commemorative tree to Dysart Park

Grantham DIY Women’s Institute Group (WI) recently marked its 13th anniversary with a contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy planting programme which marks Her Majesty’s 70 year reign, by donating a silver birch to Dysart Park.

Representatives of Dysart Park’s owners South Kesteven District Council met WI group members, who have funded the tree in addition to its planting costs and a commemorative plaque, to carry out a special planting ceremony.

Cllr Trollope-Bellew (right) with Stephanie Barrell (left) and members of the Grantham DIY WI (55794299)

Anne Kilroy, the President of Grantham DIY WI, said: "The members of Grantham DIY WI are proud to donate a beautiful silver birch to Dysart Park.

“We are looking forward to watching our tree grow and are pleased that it will be locking up carbon, supporting wildlife, and hopefully giving local people pleasure."

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, South Kesteven District Council Cabinet member for Leisure and Visitor Economy, attended the planting and said: “We are always delighted to see another tree going into our parks and we are very grateful to Grantham DIY WI members for funding it.

“Every tree matters as we tackle climate change and we too look forward to seeing this tree grow and flourish as we continue to improve Dysart Park for all local residents.”

Grantham DIY WI meets in the Grantham Fellowship Centre on Belton Lane.