Grantham wine bar due reopen soon after pandemic forced it to close

A wine bar in Grantham town centre which closed last month because of the pandemic is due to reopen under new management.

The Eden Wine Bar in Market Place is set to reopen soon, it says on its Facebook page. It had hoped to reopen on September 10, but the owners say the opening has had to be postponed.

In a statement they said: “Work has been progressing very well in the wine bar and we are so excited to welcome you all.

The Eden Wine Bar (40848140)

"Unfortunately the opening is having to be postponed. We are so disappointed, however, we are being held up by a few legalities which have to be completed before we can open the doors to you.”

They said they would welcome any suggestions for changes to the bar and menu.

The wine bar was closed early last month . It previous owners said: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty and difficult trading conditions we at The Eden have decided to close our doors as we are no longer able to offer the service and standards we have always tried to uphold."