Grantham woman among the first to be given the Covid-19 vaccination

A Grantham woman is today one of the first people in the country to be given the Covid-19 vaccination.

Alice Bennett, of Harrowby Road, was given the opportunity to have the injection at Lincoln County Hospital because she was due to visit the hospital for an appointment anyway.

Alice, who says she is in the age group given priority for the vaccine, said it was "a big surprise" when she was told, but she was determined to have it.

Vaccinations are to start this week Picture: PA (43421015)

Alice told the Journal: "I am in that vulnerable age group although I have no underlying problems."

She added: "I think you have got to take these opportunities when they come along and embrace them. I think it will be great for so many people to have the vaccination."

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust gave its first vaccination to 84-year-old retired NHS worker Janet Judson, from Lincoln.

ULHT is one of the first 50 hubs in England to begin the mass vaccination programme.