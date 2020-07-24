Grantham woman becomes published author at 88

An 88-year-old Grantham woman has seen her first novel in print.

Mary Hubble, of Jubilee Avenue, spent three years penning ‘Kindred Spirits,’ which tells the story of a 48-year-old divorcee who moves alone to a small market town and has to adjust to her new life until she meets Keith, her ‘true kindred spirit’ and the trials and tribulations that follow.

Written in the present tense by the main character, the reader is closely involved in her amusing activities.