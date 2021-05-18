Grantham woman calls for action on litter after horrendous fly-tipping found on country lane

A Grantham woman is calling for action after spending two weekends picking up rubbish from a busy country lane near her home.

Sally, of Gorse Lane, Grantham, who did not wish to give her surname, says local residents are fighting a continuous battle in trying to keep the road near their homes free from litter.

She used her own black bags to collect rubbish from the roadside and grass verges along the lane, including a vast amount of cans and fast food wrappers, over the bank holiday weekend.

Fly-tipping on Gorse Lane. (47107171)

Sally, who has lived on Gorse Lane for five years, said: “My husband followed in the car to keep me safe but just a week later it was back to being full of litter again and I managed to fill a further two bags. Motorists just hurl it out their window and if you challenge them about it you just get abuse hurled at you.

“A lot of the rubbish is from fast food restaurants. I know of some places in London that can track people who dispose of their litter like this down through their receipts.

“It shouldn’t be left to the young kids and pensioners to pick up after these people.”

Fly-tipping on Gorse Lane. (47107234)

It’s not just the litter that the residents are battling with.

The area is also regularly plagued with fly-tipping including tyres and household items. Sally added: “Once again I came across another heap of items disposed in woodland near to the Harlaxton turn off. I contacted the council who were unable to collect it this time as it was on private farmland.”