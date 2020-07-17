Grantham woman calls on council to stop cutting grass

A Grantham woman is calling on local authorities to let the grass and wildflowers grow longer on Grantham’s verges to support biodiversity.

Briarny Hayes, of Dysart Road, has set up an online campaign to try and improve the appearance of grass areas in Grantham and the surrounding areas with colourful native wildflowers and meadow grass.

The catering assistant, who studied conservation at Nottingham Brackenhurst campus, said: “Sowing wildflowers seems like a great alternative and compromise. They would look beautiful and would be great for a variety of wildlife.