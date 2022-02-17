A lady who was born and bred in Grantham will be celebrating her 100th birthday in the town.

Joan Duller will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday (February 24) at The Kings Court Nursing home.

However to mark the occasion, Joan and her family will also be celebrating with afternoon tea at the Angel and Royal, Grantham, today (Saturday, February 19).

Joan Duller turns 100 on February 24. (54892514)

Joan and her sister, Violet May, attended St Anne’s Primary School before attending the Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, where Joan has memories of Margaret Roberts (Thatcher) joining the school during her time there.

William Else, Joan’s father, served as a gunner during the First World War, and later become a master baker. Thanks to his profession they always had cake on their table, and relatives believe this is why Joan and her sister Violet have retained a sweet tooth to this day.

When Joan left school she begun working at a post office in Dudley Road and after this she was offered a job at Liptons where she worked for many years.

From left: Derrick Duller, Joan Duller, Ivy Duller (sister to Derrick), Mansell Duller (nephew to Derrick) and Ray Duller (brother to Derrick). (54892507)

Joan’s final job was back on Dudley Road, but at a newsagents, where she worked until the owner retired and gave up the shop.

In October 1945, Joan married Derrick Duller when he returned from serving as a driver in the Army, and together they had a daughter Janet in 1951. She sadly died in 2000.

Joan has two grandchildren, Joanne who lives and works in the south of England and Neil who serves as a major in the Army.

She also has three great grandchildren, Ian, Jerome and Byron, as well as two nephews two nieces, three great nephews, four great nieces, one great great nephew, two great great nieces and one great great great nephew.

Joan (middle) with her family including sister Violet. (54892510)

Despite her large family, Joan is famous for never forgetting a birthday.

Joan and Derrick enjoyed many caravan holidays together, and as a widow Joan took to holidaying abroad and joined many coach trips, delving into the history of the European destinations she visited.

In her younger days, Joan was into amateur dramatics, was an avid knitter and enjoyed crotchet.

Joan Duller will mark her birthday

Joan became very interested in genealogy following Derrick’s death in 1977, and she was able to trace many members of her family back to the 18th Century, without the use of a computer or even a typewriter.