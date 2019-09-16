Grantham woman celebrates turning 100 years old

A Grantham woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a tea party.

Joan Bond, a resident at Avery Lodge Care Home, Beacon Lane, Grantham, celebrated her milestone birthday on August 23 with a trip to Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL) in Oasby, where staff there surprised her with the tea party.

Joan moved to the care home four years ago and started joining them on their weekly trips to the equine centre. FEAL provides therapeutic non-riding interactions with horses for people of all ages and abilities.