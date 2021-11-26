Grantham woman comes second in her first bodybuilding competition weeks after getting Covid

An amateur Grantham bodybuilder has come second in her first fitness competition just three weeks after contracting Covid-19.

Cara Bird, of Alma Park, was awarded second place after entering the Pure Elite World Championships in Margate as an amateur earlier this month.

She was also awarded with her pro card status, which invites her to compete again next year against the professionals.

Cara Bird. Photos: Matt Marsh

It was not an easy road for the 36-year-old though after she was rushed to hospital to have her appendix removed and was then diagnosed with Covid just weeks before the contest was due to begin.

But the mum-of-two was determined to carry on with her gruelling training regime.

She said: “I’ve always been in to all sorts of fitness but it’s usually a fad. I joined Oceans Health and Fitness, on Dysart Road, before lockdown and became good friends with someone who works there and she introduced me to the world of body building. I didn’t take it serious however really enjoyed how it made me feel after I completed a session. It’s quite invigorating lifting weights and feeling yourself get stronger and seeing your progression.”

Cara Bird. Photos: Matt Marsh

Cara, a pharmaceutical technician tutor, was forced to take a break from the gym when the Covid pandemic hit the UK in March 2020.

She added: “I ending up putting weight on from lack of training and I didn’t realise how much I was actually enjoying going to the gym until it was taken away from me.”

After trying to work out at home, Cara came across personal training coaches Tom and Aston online and when gyms reopened Cara signed up for a 10-week bodybuilding challenge.

But in the midst of her gruelling training regime , Cara’s training came to a halt when she was rushed to hospital to have her appendix out.

Despite being told to take it easy, Cara signed up for her first bodybuilding competition.

She added: “I needed another challenge to get stuck into. I was contemplating doing a bikini fitness competition since the coaches page popped up but watching all sorts of people preparing for it made me think this is going to be relatively easy - boy was I wrong. This must have been the hardest things mentally and physically that I’ve ever done.”

Cara has documented her journey on Facebook and Instagram to give a realistic reflection of how much work it involves.

She added: “There were many mornings that I’d drag myself out of bed to go and do morning cardio. There was many times I’d walk in the gym to exercise, cry and walk out because I just couldn’t do it on those days.”

Then just three weeks before the competition, Cara was diagnosed with Covid.

She added: “I was so poorly. It made the last weeks of my training so hard and I nearly gave in because I didn’t think I’d be ready.”

Cara is now hoping to inspire other women to take up the sport, adding: “I think women tend to have this stereotypic view of bodybuilding as making you become very masculine but it doesn’t at all. It actually gives you some really lovely curves and helps you to build muscle and become strong. You really look after yourself.”

You can follow Cara’s journey on Instagram by visiting www.instagram.com/cara_michelle_bird/