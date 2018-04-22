Grantham woman competes on TV quiz show

A Grantham woman got a taste of fame when she appeared as a contestant on ITV’s The Chase, earlier this month.

Judith Davis, 65, of Barrowby Gate, met presenter Bradley Walsh, on an episode of the popular quiz show, where four contestants must pit their wits against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them winning the cash prize.

Despite being filmed over a year ago, Judith finally got to see herself on screen on Easter Monday.

Judith, who used to work at Downtown Superstore, said: “I thought that it would be a funny thing to do now that I am retired and that it would be nice to meet Bradley Walsh, so just decided to go for it.”

After applying online, Judith received a call from the production team who asked her a few general knowledge questions.

Judith added: “I didn’t get them all right but I promoted myself throughout the call and was my usual cheerful self.”

After impressing the caller, Judith was invited to an audition in Nottingham in September 2016.

Judith said: “There were lots of people at the audition. They were seeing a different group every hour. I was in a group of five and we were asked to introduce ourselves and do a bit of roleplay. At the end, myself and one other lady got through.”

Judith travelled to London to be filmed at Elstree Studios in March 2017.

She added: “It was quite surreal. The crew put you all in a room and take off your watches, mobiles etc. It is an enclosed set and I was surprised to realise that there is no audience, just canned laughter. We were the third episode that they had filmed that day. Our chaser Shaun Wallace was nothing like I thought he would be. He chatted away to us before filming and put us at ease.”

Despite a strong start, Judith got caught out on one question in the big money round, which saw her walk away with nothing and her fellow contestants pocketed £9,000, but she is still smiling.

She added: “I am only here once, so thought I’d take the risk. I went with nothing so it didn’t matter that I didn’t get anything. It was a great experience ... and I got a hug from Bradley Walsh.”